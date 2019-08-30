Man arrested in connection to Raleigh bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI and Raleigh police have made an arrest in an Aug. 5 bank robbery.

Police say Kijuan Hassan Sharp was taken into custody at his residence located at 609 Grantland Drive in Raleigh at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

Sharp has been charged with bank robbery, providing false information and hoaxes, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He had his first court appearance Friday and will be booked in the Wake County Detention Center.

