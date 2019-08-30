Man arrested in connection to Raleigh bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI and Raleigh police have made an arrest in an Aug. 5 bank robbery.
Police say Kijuan Hassan Sharp was taken into custody at his residence located at 609 Grantland Drive in Raleigh at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.
Sharp has been charged with bank robbery, providing false information and hoaxes, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He had his first court appearance Friday and will be booked in the Wake County Detention Center.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC beaches keep close eye on shifting track of Hurricane Dorian
- Simone Biles’ brother charged with three counts of murder
- Assaulted toddler died from torso trauma after incident at motel, report says
- Durham police ask for help finding man charged with 19-year-old woman’s murder
- $58,000 reward offered after more than 40 wild burros found shot dead in the Mojave Desert
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now