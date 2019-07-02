Man arrested in connection with bank robbery on Capital Boulevard, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police announced Tuesday that a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery last week.

Khaliq Roberto Miranda is charged with common law robbery and second-degree kidnapping. He’s being held at the Wake County Detention Center. No information was available on his bond.

Raleigh police responded to the Peoples Bank at 3023 Capital Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m. on June 27. The investigation determined the “suspect fled after a teller complied with his demands,” police said.

Employees at Starbucks, which is located next to the bank, told CBS 17 that the bank was robbed and then about a minute later there was a car crash just out front on Capital Boulevard at Huntleigh Drive.

The car was towed away around 11 a.m.

