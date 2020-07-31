Man arrested in connection with shooting that wounded 4, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded four people, Raleigh police said.
Police said Marleick Rashaun Jones was arrested in connection with the shootings and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
The shooting happened on July 25 around 9:20 p.m. at 503 Bragg St., which is in southern downtown Raleigh near Garner Road, according to Raleigh police.
When officers arrived to the scene, a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to WakeMed for her injuries.
During the investigation, officers got a call about three men who walked into WakeMed with gunshot wounds, police said.
According to police, all four victims were connected to the same shooting.
Jones remains behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center.
The shooting remains under investigation. Detectives ask that if you have any information about this shooting, please call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
