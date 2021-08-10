Man arrested in daytime shooting at Cary shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Tuesday and charged in a daytime shooting at a busy shopping center over the weekend in Cary, police said.

Darrin DeShawn Spence, 22, of Fuquay-Varina, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Kildaire Farm Dr. around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was outside a restaurant in a shopping center that is also home to the Wake Technical Community College Western Wake Campus.

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves said.

“I couldn’t believe it because this is such a quiet area and never had any kind of violence that I can recall,” said Lulane Chasteen, of Cary.

Police believe the incident began as an argument between Spence and the victim. They said the two knew each other.

A business in the shopping center had a bullet shatter a window.