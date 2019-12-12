Man arrested in deadly shooting at Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a man and charged him in connection to the Dec. 8 murder on Crest Road.

Police say Carl Vincent Jones, Jr., 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of Robert Leon Rogers Jr, 39.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Crest Road at approximately 2:26 a.m. on Dec. 8 due to a call for shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found Rogers inside of an apartment at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

