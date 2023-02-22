RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man arrested in a Tuesday stabbing in downtown Raleigh has been identified.

Joseph Michael Landis, 24, of Raleigh, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to Raleigh police.

Police responded to East Hargett and South Wilmington streets for a reported stabbing around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found one man who had been stabbed in the back and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital. Landis was found a short distance away from the stabbing through an eyewitness description, police said.

Landis is in the Wake County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. His next court date is Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.