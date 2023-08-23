MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for two outstanding warrants relating to sex crimes with a minor, according to the Morrisville Police Department.

Shyam Prasad Pokharel was arrested on Aug. 17 for two outstanding felony warrants. According to a social media post from Morrisville police, the warrants were for taking indecent liberties with a minor and for a statutory sex offense with a minor.

Pokharel was given a $500,000 secured bond.

The post says the charges are a result of an investigation that started in 2021 and continues to the present.

Anyone who may be a victim of Pokharel is encouraged to contact Detective Lynch at (919) 463-1652 or at rlynch@townofmorrisville.org.