Man arrested in Orange County days after assaulting woman with knife in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested Thursday in Orange County for assaulting a woman with a knife during an attempted kidnapping in Wake Forest, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Aug. 21, Wake County deputies responded to the 4900-block of Durham Road in Wake Forest to a report of a woman who was injured during a kidnapping attempt.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that the female victim sustained injuries after the suspect assaulted her with a knife,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry wrote in an email.

On Thursday, Kenneth E. Wright Jr. was arrested by Orange County deputies. He was charged in Wake County with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Curry said.

Wright will be transferred back to Wake County.