GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield man was arrested after a vehicle chase that started in Garner, according to police.

This happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday on Mechanical Boulevard, police said.

An officer was patrolling that road when he saw a sedan with an expired license plate and attempted a traffic stop near Tryon Road and South Wilmington Street, according to police.

The driver did not stop, but police said this was not a typical high speed pursuit as the driver mostly obeyed traffic laws.

Police said the driver continued on Interstate 40 to I-440, and then to New Bern Avenue.

The driver then pulled into a parking lot where “some of his friends were waiting for him” and then surrendered without any issues, police said.

Shejuan Devontae Williams, 27, was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, and failure to appear.

Police said the vehicle was seized per the “Run and You’re Done” law.