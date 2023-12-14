RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man was taken into custody this week in connection to a string of commercial burglaries throughout Raleigh, police said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the burglaries occurred between October and December at numerous locations, such as the African Continental Grocery on E. Martin Street, Vic’s Italian Restaurant on Blake Street, The Tire Guy on Rock Quarry Road, as well as The Poole Road Mart on Poole Road.

The suspect, identified as Ron Decorrous Pierce, was arrested on Sunday and charged with the following:

Nine counts of Felony Breaking and or Entering

Nine counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking/ Entering

Nine counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.