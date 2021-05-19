Man arrested in string of burglaries targeting churches, businesses, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with several break-ins targeting churches and other businesses, Raleigh police said.

Terry Lamont Mumford was charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts felony larceny and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Raleigh police said Mumford was charged for his connection with the following incidents:

April 2 burglary of Fellowship Health Resources located 5509 Creedmoor Rd.

April 9 burglary of Temple Beth Or located at 5315 Creedmoor Rd.

April 13 burglary of Chesterbrook Academy located at 2215 W. Millbrook Rd.

April 14 burglary of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church located at 1725 N. New Hope Rd.

April 15 burglary of Bayada Home Health Care located at 5505 Creedmoor Rd.

April 15 burglary of I-Mark Insurance located at 2615 Glenwood Ave.

April 15 burglary of L&E Research located at 5505 Creedmoor Rd.

Mumford was taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he is being held on a $75,000 secure bond.

He’s schedule to appear in court July 9.