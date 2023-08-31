MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man was getting off from a flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport when U.S. Air Marshals arrested him for statutory rape on Wednesday, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a statutory rape in Southern Pines that happened between January and April.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Vincent Theodore Ramos, 39, of Southern Pines. Ramos was taken into custody without incident as he re-entered the country at RDU.

The sheriff’s office said Ramos was returning from work in Germany at the time of his arrest. RDU Airport Police and U.S. Air Marshals assisted in the arrest.

Ramos was transported to the Moore County Detention Center and was charged with one count of felony statutory rape of a child under 15 years of age, six counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He received a $3 million secured bond and will appear in court on Sept. 20.