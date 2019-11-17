Man attacks another with hammer then fakes Raleigh hit-and-run crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man attacked another with a hammer then fled and crashed his car — faking that he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash this weekend, according to a Wake County magistrate’s order.

Christopher Clinton Lawson, 35, of McGuire Drive in Raleigh is facing three charges — including a felony — in the Sunday incidents, according to arrest records.

Few details were released about the hammer attack, but it was done “with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury,” the magistrate’s order said.

While fleeing the scene of the assault, he crashed into another vehicle and drove away, police said. Lawson then reported that someone had crashed into his vehicle.

In the fake hit-and-run, Lawson reported to a Raleigh police officer that he was the victim in a crash on Coral Ridge Court, the document said.

But, he “committed the hit and run for the purpose of interfering with the operation of a law enforcement agency,” the magistrate’s order said.

The crash caused damage to the rear and passenger side of a car, officials said. It appears no one was hurt in the wreck.

Lawson, who was arrested at his home, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, filing a false report to a police station and hit-run leaving the scene of property damage.

