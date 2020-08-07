Man attempts to rob bank, leaves without taking money, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday at First Citizens Bank on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He implied he had a weapon on him, police said.

The man quickly ran from the scene without taking any money, police said.

If you have any information on this case, police ask that you call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.