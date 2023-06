GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said a person has refused to come out of a residence when authorities were trying to serve a warrant Monday afternoon.

The warrant was being served in the 400 block of Avery Street.

North Garner Middle School is on a code yellow status as a precaution, but will release on time, police said.

Carpool traffic is being diverted to the gymnasium at Curtiss Drive.

