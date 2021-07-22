Man behind bars on $2 million bond for relationship with 11-year-old, Raleigh police say

Daniel Valencia-Rodriguez

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A man is behind bars on a $2 million bond for a relationship with a child, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Daniel Valencia-Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday on charges of statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest records.

Raleigh police said the 11-year-old victim and Valencia-Rodriguez knew each other.

The crimes happened in a house and were reported to police by a family member, police said.

No other information was available.

