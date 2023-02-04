RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man suffered burns and smoke inhalation as his home was gutted by fire Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported around 10:35 p.m. at 3111 Glenwood Ave., which is between Glen Eden Drive and Vick Avenue, said Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Robert Hodge.

The homeowner who was burned was being treated at the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday. Hodge later said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire destroyed the home, according to Hodge. It took about 35 firefighters to get the blaze under control in about 25 minutes.

There’s no word on what caused the fire. No other injuries were reported.

One lane of Glenwood Avenue heading inbound was closed by fire crews.