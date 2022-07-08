RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is celebrating his luck this week.

Nouraldean Kuran won the $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought in Raleigh, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said he bought the 200X The Cash ticket from Gas at Six Forks on East Six Forks Road in Raleigh, and picked up his prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019, the news release says.

The 200X The Cash game began in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. Four $5 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.