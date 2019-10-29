Man caught secretly peeping into Holly Springs woman’s bedroom, warrants say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is facing charges after twice secretly peeping into the bedroom of a woman in Holly Springs earlier this month, according to an arrest warrant.

Jeremy Ltrail Barber, 33, of Fuquay-Varina, is charged with two counts of secret peeping after the incidents involving him looking into a woman’s first-floor bedroom, arrest records show.

The incidents happened on Oct. 6 and 10 at a home in a neighborhood off Optimist Farm Road, the arrest warrant says.

Barber was charged Monday with peeping and on Tuesday with misdemeanor stalking, arrest records indicate.

Barber’s bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Barber’s court date is set for Dec. 17 at 7:45 a.m.

