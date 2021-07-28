Man charged, accused of putting ‘I ❤️ Being White’ stickers on cars at Cary Mexican restaurants

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was arrested after he reportedly placed stickers on cars at two Mexican restaurants in Cary, police said.

It happened on Saturday at On the Border at 1102 Walnut St. and Totopos Street Food and Tequila at 1388 Kildaire Farm Road.

According to Cary police, officers got a report that a man had placed stickers that read “I [heart symbol] being white” on vehicles outside one restaurant and in the restroom at the other.

As a result, John Kantz, 60, of Cary, was arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation, police said.

According to the arrest report, Kantz was also charged with vandalism for the stickers in the restroom and on vehicles.