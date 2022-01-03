Man charged after argument leads to shooting in Raleigh Food Lion parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is facing charges after an altercation inside a Raleigh Food Lion on Sunday afternoon spilled out into the parking lot and ended with a shooting, police said.

Jurante Avery Graham (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

According to police, a shooting was reported outside the Food Lion on N. Raleigh Boulevard just after 4:20 p.m.

Officials said the incident began as a dispute inside the store and then made its way outside the supermarket and into the parking lot before it culminated with one man shooting another man.

Police said several shots were fired and one struck the victim in the foot. The man’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, authorities said. One man was detained at the scene and later charged.

Jurante Avery Graham, 23, of Raleigh, is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to arrest records, Graham has already bonded out of the Wake County Detention Center.