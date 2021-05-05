Man charged after being taken down by good Samaritan at scene of major crash on Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was charged with two felonies after a major crash Wednesday afternoon on Capital Boulevard.

Scott Belnavis. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at Trawick Road. It involved at least five vehicles, and a good Samaritan helped take down the suspect, police said.

Scott Belnavis, of Raleigh, was charged with felony hit and run with injury and felony fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with a probation violation from Franklin County, records showed.

The crash had all southbound lanes closed for a period of time. Traffic was heavily affected on the northbound side, as well.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

