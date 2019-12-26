Man charged after employee seriously injured in Christmas stabbing at Raleigh hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was charged after a hotel employee was seriously injured in a stabbing Christmas night in Raleigh, police said.

Terry Antonio Clemmons, 52, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Crabtree Mariott, which is across from Crabtree Valley Mall, police said.

An argument led to a man getting stabbed in the hotel’s kitchen. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At last check, the victim was still in serious condition, but is believed to be in stable condition, police said.

The victim is also expected to get charged with misdemeanor assault, police said.

Terry Clemmons.

