RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A church building in Raleigh sustained an estimated $1,000 in damages in mid-November after police said a man intentionally set it on fire.

In a warrant for his arrest, police said Anthony Richard Penque, 48, of Raleigh, willfully set fire to a church/religious building 3660 Bastion Lane. On Thursday, police found and arrested him.

The building is called the Ezra Conference Center, and is currently being used as a church, police said. It was around 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 17 when police responded to reports of an arson from a citizen in the area. They said the back northeast side of the center sustained the damages from the flames.

Penque is charged with a single count of burning and church/religious building. He is currently in the Wake County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.