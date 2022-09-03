RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Saturday night they made an arrest in a Friday night shooting of a woman who later died.

The shooting was reported just after 10:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Skinner Drive, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When officers arrived, they found Jamica Ann Hinton, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Antonio Tobias Greene in a photo from Raleigh police

Hinton was taken to a nearby hospital but later died, according to the Saturday night news release.

Police said they investigated the case and determined Antonio Tobias Greene, 34, of Raleigh was a suspect.

Greene was arrested Saturday and charged with murder, according to police and arrest records.

Records show that Hinton lived at the same address as Greene in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. The area is in southeast Raleigh off Cross Link Road just east of Garner Road.

Greene is being held in the Wake County Jail without bond, according to arrest records.

Police said the investigation is still continuing.