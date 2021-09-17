Man charged after woman, man shot outside Raleigh bar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a man Friday in connection with a double shooting that happened the day before outside of a bar, a news release said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside The Bison, located at 815 E. Whitaker Mill Rd., just off Wake Forest Road. A man and a woman were shot, police said.

According to authorities, one person was shot in the head and the other person was shot in the neck. Both victims are expected to recover.

On Friday, Raleigh police said Marquise Deon Alston-Douglas, 27, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The Bison was the scene of another double shooting earlier this year on April 1.

In that shooting, two men were hit by gunfire around 11:30 p.m.

A little more than a week later, Jason Lamonte Winstead, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.