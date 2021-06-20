Man charged after woman shot when he mishandles gun, Raleigh police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was arrested after he accidentally shot a woman while trying to show how to clear a gun Friday night.

The incident was reported around 8:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Quarry Street, according to Raleigh police.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

A man was “demonstrating how to clear a weapon and he demonstrated wrong,” the Raleigh police watch commander said.

The gun fired and a bullet went into a nearby woman’s shoulder and caused a lung to collapse, according to police.

Efrem L. Gandy

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later said she is expected to recover.

Efrem L. Gandy, 42, of Raleigh was charged with assault with a deadly weapon/inflict serious injury, police said. He was also cited for discharging a firearm in the city, according to records.

The area where the shooting happened is just east of southern downtown Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories