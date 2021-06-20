Man charged after woman shot when he mishandles gun, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was arrested after he accidentally shot a woman while trying to show how to clear a gun Friday night.

The incident was reported around 8:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Quarry Street, according to Raleigh police.

A man was “demonstrating how to clear a weapon and he demonstrated wrong,” the Raleigh police watch commander said.

The gun fired and a bullet went into a nearby woman’s shoulder and caused a lung to collapse, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later said she is expected to recover.

Efrem L. Gandy, 42, of Raleigh was charged with assault with a deadly weapon/inflict serious injury, police said. He was also cited for discharging a firearm in the city, according to records.

The area where the shooting happened is just east of southern downtown Raleigh.