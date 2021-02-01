Man charged in 6 thefts from Raleigh restaurants in last month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Monday they have arrested a man for several thefts from restaurants during January.

Justin Thomas Currin, 43, of Raleigh was arrested last week and is facing six larceny charges, half of which are felony charges, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police said that six restaurants were stolen from starting on Jan. 1.

Here is a list of the locations and dates of the thefts in which Currin is charged, according to police:

Jan. 1 larceny from Shish Kabob at 8711 Six Forks Road

Jan. 14 larceny from Pho Sure at 7451 Six Forks Road

Jan. 21 larceny from Bella Monica Restaurant at 3121 Edwards Mill Road

Jan. 22 larceny from Rudino’s Sports Corner at 3101 Edwards Mill Road

Jan. 25 larceny from Wayback Burgers at 6320 Capital Boulevard

Jan. 25 larceny from Sola Coffee Cafe at 7705 Lead Mine Road

Police did not provide details about how the larcenies took place.