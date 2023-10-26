RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now in custody in connection to a homicide that took place in Raleigh earlier this summer.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers found and arrested 31-year-old Victor Alexander Newman on Thursday.

Back on July 19, police found a man shot on the 2700 block of Poole Road. The victim, identified as 49-year-old Jeffrey Gibson, was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Raleigh police previously charged 31-year-old Sinte Lachelle Lane in July in this homicide, officials say.

The investigation remains ongoing.