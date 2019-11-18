Man charged in deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police announced Sunday night they had made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Saturday.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Mambo 69 Night Club in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road.
Officers did not locate a victim at the scene but were told an hour later that a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed hospital and later died.
Saturday night, Raleigh Police identified the victim as Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21.
Now, police say they have arrested Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, in the shooting death.
