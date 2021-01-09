Man charged in deadly shooting of woman in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed in North Raleigh this week.

The shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday along the 4700 block of Mallory Court.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Andrea Elizabeth Lucas, was found by officers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lucas was taken to WakeMed following the shooting. Police said she died as a result of her injuries.

Saturday afternoon police said Michael Gregory Plaza, 28, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Lucas.

Plaza was taken to the Wake County Detention Center. No other information was released.