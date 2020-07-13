Man charged in downtown Raleigh shooting, victim charged for inciting riot, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was charged in connection with a shooting and the victim in the shooting was charged for inciting a riot, police said.

The shooting took place at the corner of S. Blount Street and E. Martin Street around 2:40 a.m. in Raleigh.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 29-year-old Clifford Allen Gunderson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Raleigh police, Richard Madison Bowden, 32, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within the city limits in connection with the shooting.

Police said the shooting victim, Gunderson, was charged Monday with felony inciting a riot, felony breaking and entering and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Both Bowden and Gunderson remain behind bars in the Wake County Detention Center.