Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Atlantic Avenue, Raleigh police announce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police announced on Tuesday an arrest was made in a hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend and left a 22-year-old man dead.

The collision happened around 2:44 a.m. on Sunday on Atlantic Avenue near Millbrook Road.

Juan Alejandro Sandoval (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been hit by a pickup truck. The victim, later identified as Rony Kevin Velasquez, died from his injuries, police said Monday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation showed Velasquez was crossing Atlantic Avenue when he was hit by the pickup truck. The people inside the truck ran away from the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, police said Juan Alejandro Sandoval, 24, was in custody on charges of felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and driving while impaired.

Wake County arrest records show Sandoval being on “electronic house arrest” with a total bond of $750,000.

Sandoval is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.