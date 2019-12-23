Man charged in Glenwood Avenue shooting that left 2 seriously injured, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting on Glenwood Avenue that left two people seriously injured, Raleigh police said.

Raekwon Devone Neal, of Ayden, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Neal is accused of shooting two people just before 5 a.m. on Dec. 20 in the 4300-block of Glenwood Avenue, according to police.

Two people were treated at WakeMed with what police believe are life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was not random, according to authorities.

Neal is also charged with trafficking opium or heroin, but that does not appear to be connected to the shooting.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $725,000 secured bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

