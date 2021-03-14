Man charged in killing of 2 men near Knightdale, Wake County officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County authorities announced Sunday night that they had made an arrest in the murders of two men near Knightdale about four months ago.

Children playing in a neighborhood off Poole Road first saw the bodies of the victims inside a vehicle around noon on Nov. 3, 2020.

Zavier Daniels and Aleek Bryant were found dead from “obvious gunshot wounds” in a Dodge Nitro in the 1200 block of Topping Lane in Knightdale, a Wake County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Officials announced that Saquan Urkal Ward is now charged with two counts of murder.

“Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was the last person seen with the victims before the shooting,” Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in a news release.

Ward, 24, of Knightdale, was already being held in a North Carolina prison for a probation violation when he was charged in the killings, Curry said.