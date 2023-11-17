RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting at a McDonald’s location in Raleigh on Thursday, police said.

Rahmel Tyshon Mullen was taken into custody on the following charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly Weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

At around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Blue Ridge Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man who had been shot outside the restaurant, according to Raleigh police.

The victim went inside to get help before emergency crews transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two suspects are still being sought by authorities.

Anyone who may have information that can help the investigation is asked to call (919) 996-1193 or submit a tip to Raleigh Crime Stoppers online.