RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a Raleigh stabbing Tuesday at a motel that injured a woman.

Antonius Tivoli Jackson, 39, was arrested and charged Tuesday with the morning stabbing that happened at the Days Inn in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Jackson is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault with intent to kill, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering, and larceny of a motor vehicle.



His secured bond was set at $450,000.