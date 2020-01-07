Man charged in Raleigh shooting death of victim who was dropped off at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Tuesday they made an arrest in the shooting death of a man who was dropped off at WakeMed on Nov. 10.

Officers initially responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Beverly Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Police were then notified of a deceased gunshot victim dropped off at WakeMed. That victim was 28-year-old Devonte Jamal Tillery.

Tuesday afternoon, police said Tramarcus Javon Monsanto was charged with murder in Tillery’s death.

CBS 17 obtained the call history report for the home Raleigh police said was involved in the homicide.

According to the report, in the last 12 months from mid-November, there have been almost 30 calls to the house. At least four of those calls were gun-related.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now