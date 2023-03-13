RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been charged in a shooting Sunday night that wounded another man.

Trevion Demonte Silver, 23, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing several injuries, Raleigh police said.

Around 10:54 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Amber Ridge Lane near Trinity Road in Raleigh.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.