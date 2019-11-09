Man charged with armed robbery of elderly couple at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 8 armed robbery that happened at a parking deck at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh police said Friday night.

Antonio Reid is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He robbed a victim of a cell phone and shot at him, police said.

Antonio Reid.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 8.

According to 911 calls, it was a Siler City couple who had just left the Apple Store at Crabtree Valley Mall. Two iPhone 11s and cases for the new phones were stolen, according to an incident report.

“We just came out of the Apple Store and got to our car when a young man with a gun (inaudible) took the bag, fired shots and ran off,” the 911 caller says.

The two were 70 and 76 years old.

