CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for his role in a Cary fire that happened in February, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

On Feb. 22 shortly before 6 a.m., a fire broke out inside a residence in the 100 block of Poplar Branch Lane in Cary. Fire crews said it took 20 minutes to rescue one person and control the flames.

Officials said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrest warrants state Jason Michael Davis, 44, “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did maliciously burn” the house. The arrest warrant was issued Nov. 15.

Davis was taken into custody on Tuesday and was charged with first degree arson.

He received no bond pending a first appearance in court on Tuesday.