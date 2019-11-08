Man charged with DWI after person hit by pickup, killed on S. Saunders Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is behind bars and charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early on Friday.
Fletcher Fairbanks Martin, 34, is charged with driving while intoxicated in the 2700-block of S. Saunders Street. A person was hit by a truck and killed in the same area of S. Saunders Street near S. Wilmington Street.
According to Raleigh police, the fatal collision occurred at 1:06 a.m. The road was closed in the area for a little less than four hours.
Martin is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
Martin’s charges could be upgraded since the pedestrian was killed.
Police do not have the identity of the victim at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
