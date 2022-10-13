RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

At about 12:07 a.m., a driver called 9-1-1 saying that he just hit a woman with his car on South Saunders Street near South Wilmington Street, according to police.

Police said he then fled the scene.

Officers said the victim died at the scene. They are working to learn her identity.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old James Douglas Virgin.

Virgin was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

He is charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run causing death and failure to maintain lane control.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers’ form for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Police say Raleigh Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.