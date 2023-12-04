RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man was arrested and charged Monday morning with failing to give officers information at the scene of the collision at Pender and North Carver streets.

Raleigh police said at 4:19 a.m., officers responded to an officer needing assistance call at North Carver and Pender streets. After arriving, they found a crash involving a Raleigh police vehicle and another vehicle.

The Raleigh police cruiser flipped over and rested on its roof for several hours. Both drivers of the vehicles were transported to the hospital. As of 9:30 a.m., their conditions were unknown.

CBS 17 obtained an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Marcus Antonio Avery. The warrant stated that Avery was a passenger of an involved vehicle and failed to “give information or aid at the scene of a collision.”

He was arrested at the scene of the crash and was charged with misdemeanor failure to give info/aid. According to records, Avery will appear in court on Dec. 28.

North Carver and Pender streets reopened at 9:52 a.m.