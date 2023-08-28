RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged Monday with a felony after police investigated a fire on a home under construction in Raleigh that happened nearly two months ago, deputies say.

On June 12, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office was requested to check in with the Knightdale Fire Department regarding a house under construction that caught fire in the 5600 block of Preston Place in Raleigh.

After an investigation, the Wake County Attorney’s Office charged 53-year-old Robert Allison with felony burning of a building under construction and felony breaking and entering.

Allison turned himself in and was processed into the Wake County Detention Center and received a $25,000 bond.