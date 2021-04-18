Man charged with hit-and-run in Raleigh crash that injured motorcyclist, closed US 1 for hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have made an arrest in a crash involving a motorcycle that shut down northbound U.S. 1 near I-540 for about two hours Sunday afternoon.

Jamal Desmond Jones

Police now say that the wreck was a hit-and-run in which the driver of a car hit a motorcyclist, who was seriously injured.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. along U.S. 1 at Homestead Drive, which is near Perry Creek Road/Durant Road, according to a Raleigh police news release.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Jamal Desmond Jones, 23, of Garner was driving a car involved in the wreck and fled, according to the news release.

He was later arrested and charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury.

