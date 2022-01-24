Man charged with killing Knightdale police officer in October to appear in court today

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The man facing seven charges in the death of Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth will appear in court this morning.

Dedric Romero Privette, 40, is charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, aggressive driving, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle and two counts of felony fail to move over causing serious injury or death.

Hayworth was killed Oct. 17 on Interstate 540 near Knightdale when he and his training officer, Cody Hagler, were responding to a single-vehicle accident. Both were hit from behind by Privette’s Mercedes.

According to a news release on the day of the crash, Privette failed to reduce his speed or move over when approaching the crash scene.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps later confirmed that day Hayworth, 23, died as a result of the collision, and Hagler was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Hagler survived and was eventually released later that week.

In addition to speed, alcohol was also confirmed to be a factor in the crash for Privette, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.