Man charged with killing young mom, injuring 3 in downtown Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old man is charged with killing a young mother and injuring three others in a recent shooting in downtown Raleigh, Wake County arrest warrants show.

Kedrick Daquane Thomas, of Raleigh, was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Thomas has a long criminal history in Wake County that dates back to 2008 when he was 16 years old and was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Arrest records show he had been arrested at least 11 times in the county before Thursday’s arrest.

His most recent charges stem from a shooting in the 500-block of Bragg Street that occurred around 9 p.m. on Nov. 8. According to police at the time, one woman was killed and two men were injured. Warrants obtained Friday by CBS 17 appear to show that three people were injured in the shooting and not two.

The woman who was killed was identified by family members as Kimberly Holder, 24, of Raleigh. She leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter. Holder’s family described her as a caring mother who grew up in the neighborhood where she died.

“She was really down to earth, but she didn’t speak much,” cousin James Colclough said the day after her murder. “She definitely loved all the kids. She loved kids and it’s just messed up, though. It’s an everyday struggle.”

Thomas is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

