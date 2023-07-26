RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an April shooting, the Raleigh Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said they have arrested 26-year-old Olijahwan Melvin in connection to the killing of 31-year-old Alexander Montford the morning of April 1.

At about 5 a.m. that day, officers said they were called to Hodges Street near Paula Street in reference to a shooting. The area is off of Wake Forest Road.

When they arrived, they said they found Montford dead.

Another man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department.

CBS 17 is working to learn if Melvin is also connected to this shooting.

At the time, investigators said the shootings appeared to be isolated and they did not believe there is a danger to the public.

Melvin is now charged with murder, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers’ website for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.