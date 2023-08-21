RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man accused of severely beating two elderly people earlier this month is now charged with murder.

On Aug. 6, police reported an elderly woman and man suffered “significant trauma” when they were beaten and assaulted in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 2:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of Ingate Way, which is in the Glen neighborhood off New Leesville Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Christopher Gilbert McCullough, 29, was initially charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Police said he was related to the victims.

On Monday, court records showed he was now facing a new murder charge in connection to the death of Mary McCullough. A charging document said there was premeditated malice in her killing.

Court records also showed Christopher McCullough was on probation and had a criminal history with several felonies.

He was also previously charged with larceny of a dog, second degree kidnapping, protective order violation and probation violation in relation to the Aug. 6 incident.

McCullough is scheduled to appear in court on the new charge on Tuesday.